National Hugging Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) with great excitement. The day is dedicated to hugging and the warmth it brings to one's life and is celebrated across the US on January 21 every year. It was created in the United States to encourage people to express their emotions and share the warmth of human connection through hugs. Apart from the US, the day is celebrated in many other countries around the world.

The main aim of the day is to encourage everyone to hug family and friends more often. Kevin Zaborney is credited with coming up with the idea of National Hugging Day in 1986. In this article, let's know more about National Hugging Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual US event.

National Hugging Day 2025 Date

National Hugging Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 21.

National Hugging Day History

National Hugging Day was created by Kevin Zaborney, a Christian pastor. The day was first celebrated in 1986, in Clio, Michigan. Zaborney cautions to ask first if one is unsure of the response, as respecting the personal space of others is always important and some people are not huggers.

The day was included in Chase's Calendar of Events. Zaborney chose January 21 as it fell between the Christmas, New Year's Holidays, Valentine's Day, and birthdays when he found people are generally in low spirits. Zaborney was of the opinion that American society is embarrassed to show feelings in public" and hoped that a National Hugging Day would change that, although he thought that his idea would fail.

National Hugging Day Significance

National Hugging Day promotes the physical, emotional, and social benefits of hugging, such as reducing stress, improving mood, and fostering a sense of bonding. Hugging releases oxytocin, often called the "love hormone," which helps reduce stress, anxiety, and feelings of loneliness. It uplifts emotional wellbeing and strengthens relationships.

Although originally observed in the US, National Hugging Day has gained recognition worldwide as a day to spread kindness and affection. People celebrate by hugging family, friends, and loved ones, and the day also serves as a reminder to appreciate the power of touch in building meaningful connections.

