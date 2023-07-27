National Scotch Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 27. This day aims to celebrate the beloved drink with a rich history and a richer flavour profile - Scotch. The alcoholic beverage has been loved by everyone worldwide and has been an employment booster in Scotland. Scotch is nothing but whisky made and matured in Scotland and exported worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate National Scotch Day 2023, here are five interesting facts about Scotch that you probably did not know. India Topples France As UK’s Largest Scotch Whisky Market in Terms of Volume With 60% Hike in Imports.

It’s All In The Name

Scotch Whisky’s name has an interesting origin story that is as smooth as the drink. The term - Whisky finds its roots in the Gaelic verse - uisge beatha, which means "water of life." The Gaelic verse itself was influenced by the Latin phrase Acqua Vitae. These terms underscore the historical belief in whisky's medicinal and life-enhancing attributes.

Where Is It from?

While whisky itself is not, in fact, in Scotland, Scotch whisky can only be called Scotch whisky when it has been left for a minimum of three years to age in casks, in Scotland! However, the first known mention of whisky production is from Ireland, where the monks are believed to have begun distilling spirits as far back as the fifth century.

The Scotch & Its Scottish Connection

With a collection of over 20 million casks of maturing whisky, Scotland indeed is brimming with Scotch. A quick churn on numbers will tell you that this amounts to almost four barrels for every resident in the country. Scotch Whisky Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized, 4 Nabbed.

How Much Whisky Is Too Much Whisky?

Scotland has over 100 distilleries across five regions - the Highlands, the Lowlands, Speyside, Islay and Campbeltown. Interestingly, each area produces whisky with a very particular style.

The Power of a Still Scotch

There are various reasons that Scotch is such a beloved drink across the world. However, the biggest customer for Scotch is the French - who import nearly 200 million bottles a year! A staggering one billion bottles of scotch are exported from Scotland every year. America is the second-largest customer, importing an impressive 120 million bottles annually.

We hope these facts help add to your celebration of National Scotch Day. Here’s hoping you have a day as smooth as a finely aged single malt.

Happy National Scotch Day 2023!

