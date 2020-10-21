Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated with varying festivities across the country. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations have been curtailed. Navratri 2020 is celebrated from October 17 to 25. On the nine days of the festival, nine forms of Maa Durga are celebrated. The fifth day of Navratri falls on October 21, Wednesday wherein devotees pray to Devi Skandamata. The colour of day 5 of Navratri 2020 is royal blue and devotees dress in the hue. Skandamata Puja 2020 is held on October 21. Devotees offer red coloured flowers, especially red roses to Devi Skandamata as it is her favourite colour. Navratri 2020 Dates & List of Colours PDF Free Download Online: Full Schedule of Navratri And 9 Colours to Wear on Each Day of the Festival Celebrating Goddess Durga.

Her name Skandamata means the mother of Skanda, which is another name for war God, who is her son Kartikeya. Skandamata has four arms and she rides on a lion. She carries a lotus in two hands and holds Abaya Mudra in one of the right hands. Goddess Skandamata carries baby Kartikeya, brother of Lord Ganesha in her lap. As she sits on a lotus flower, Skandamata is also known as Goddess Padmasana. She is believed to rule the planet Jupiter (Budha). Bananas are placed in front of the diety as special offerings to her.

Skandamata Puja Vidhi, Mantra And Prathana

On the fifth day of Navaratri, devotees worship Skandamata and her son Kartikeya. It is believed that she gives awards her devotees with salvation, prosperity, power, wealth and wisdom. When one worships her, it is believed that they also worship the son who is in her lap.

Skandamata Mantra: Om Devi Skandamatayai Nama

Skandamata Prarthana: Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Devi Skandamata is also known as the 'The Goddess of Fire'. Devotees also offer water, rice, sweets and fruits to the Goddess. They apply a chandan tilak on her forehead. Skandamata is said to have carried Kartiketa in her womb when she was then chosen as the commander by the Gods in their fight against demons.

