Utkal Divas, celebrated annually on April 1, signifies the birth of Odisha as an independent state in 1936, symbolising its cultural heritage and unity. This occasion is marked by various cultural programs, festivities, and events that pay tribute to the sacrifices made by leaders for the linguistic and cultural identity of Odisha. Authentic Odia Dishes for Utkal Divas 2024 Celebrations: From Pakhala Bhata to Macha Ghanta, 5 Traditional Food From Odisha Cuisine One Must Try.

Odisha's tourism landscape is a rich tapestry of cultural heritage, natural wonders, and spiritual landmarks. From the ancient temples of Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Konark to the pristine beaches along the Bay of Bengal, including Puri Beach and Gopalpur Beach, the state offers a diverse range of attractions. As you observe Utkal Divas 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a list of must-visit places in the state.

1. Puri

Famous for its Jagannath Temple, Puri is a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus. The temple is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and attracts devotees from around the world. Besides the temple, Puri also boasts beautiful beaches, such as the golden sands of Puri Beach, making it a popular tourist destination. When Is Rath Yatra 2024? Know Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Date and Timings, Celebration and Significance of Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

Jagannath Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Konark Sun Temple

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Konark Sun Temple is a stunning architectural marvel dedicated to the sun god Surya. Known for its intricate stone carvings and impressive chariot-like structure, the temple is a must-visit for history and architecture enthusiasts.

Konark Sun Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Bhubaneswar

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, is renowned for its ancient temples, vibrant culture, and bustling markets. With its rich history of over 2,000 years, Bhubaneswar is often called the "City of Temples" due to its numerous historic temples, including the Lingaraj Temple and Mukteshwar Temple.

Aerial View of Bhubaneswar Centre (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Chilika Lake

As the largest coastal lagoon in India and the second-largest in the world, Chilika Lake is a paradise for nature lovers and birdwatchers. The lake is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including migratory birds like flamingos and pelicans. Visitors can enjoy boat rides, birdwatching tours, and serene views of the picturesque landscape.

Chilika Lake (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Lingaraj Temple is one of the most revered temples in Odisha and a masterpiece of Kalinga architecture. With its towering spire, intricately carved sculptures, and sacred pond, the temple offers a mesmerising glimpse into Odisha's rich religious heritage and architectural splendour.

Lingaraj Temple (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Odisha's tourism sector is a testament to the state's rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty. From ancient temples to pristine beaches, lush forests, and vibrant tribal cultures, Odisha offers travellers a diverse array of experiences that leave a lasting impression. As the state continues to showcase its unique heritage and hospitality, it remains a must-visit destination for those seeking an authentic and enriching travel experience in India. Wishing everyone Happy Utkal Divas 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).