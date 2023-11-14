Chopda Pujan, also known as Sharda Pujan or Sharda Jayanti, is a unique Hindu ritual around worshipping account books and ledgers. Falling on the day after Diwali holds special significance for businesses and traders, symbolising the commencement of a new financial year. This ritual is revered in various parts of India, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Chopda Pujan is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new financial year in traditional Hindu business communities. People observe Gujarati New Year, and this time around, it falls on November 14. To mark the day, you will find a collection of Saal Mubarak 2023 wishes, Nutan Varshabhinandan messages, Nav Varsh greetings, Gujarati New Year 2023 images and HD wallpapers.

On this day, business owners close their old account books and inaugurate new ones for the upcoming year. The worship of account books is a way for business owners to express gratitude for the success and prosperity of the past year and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, for the upcoming year.

It also emphasises the importance of maintaining accurate accounts and conducting business honestly. It encourages traders and businessmen to uphold ethical practices in their financial dealings. Before the ritual, business owners thoroughly clean and decorate their account books. The process symbolizes a fresh start and a commitment to maintaining meticulous records.

The main aspect of Chopda Pujan involves the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Business owners and traders perform special puja (rituals) dedicated to the goddess, seeking her blessings for prosperity and success in their financial endeavours. Devotees make offerings of sweets, fruits, and flowers to Goddess Lakshmi. They recite prayers and hymns, seeking her divine blessings for financial stability and abundance. Gujarati New Year 2023 Images & Sal Mubarak Wishes for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bestu Varas With Facebook Greetings, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages.

The ritual includes the lighting of lamps and diyas, symbolising the dispelling of darkness and the ushering in of light and prosperity into the business. After the puja, business owners and traders often exchange Diwali greetings and good wishes, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among those involved in business activities.

Chopda Pujan goes beyond the mere ritual of worshipping account books; it reflects a profound philosophy of responsible financial management and ethical conduct in business. The emphasis on transparency, accountability, and gratitude aligns with the principles of dharma (righteousness) in Hindu philosophy.

Chopda Pujan stands as a testament to the rich cultural and spiritual traditions that permeate various aspects of life in India. It serves as a reminder that material success, when coupled with ethical practices and a sense of gratitude, becomes a source of enduring prosperity. As businesses embark on a new financial year, the Chopda Pujan ritual provides a sacred and auspicious foundation for their journey ahead, blending spirituality with commerce in a harmonious celebration of prosperity and ethical conduct.

