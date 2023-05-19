Vat Savitri Vrat, also known as Vat Purnima or Vat Savitri Amavasya, is a Hindu fasting ritual observed by married women in many parts of India. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on the Amavasya (new moon day) in the month of Jyeshtha (May or June). Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 19. During Vat Savitri Vrat, married women observe a day-long fast and perform rituals to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The vrat is named after the legendary Savitri, considered the ideal wife for her devotion and determination to save her husband's life. As you observe Vat Savitri Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

On this day, women wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear traditional clothes. They visit a nearby Banyan tree (Vat Vriksha) or worship a sacred tree representative of the Banyan tree. The tree symbolizes Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. Women tie sacred threads around the tree and offer water, turmeric, vermilion, flowers, fruits, and other holy items. They then perform circumambulation (parikrama) around the tree while chanting prayers and hymns. This ritual signifies their prayers for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Vat Savitri Vrat is considered highly auspicious, and it is believed that observing this vrat with sincerity and devotion can bring blessings, prosperity, and a long and healthy life for the husband. It is primarily celebrated in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and some parts of North India.

Wishing everyone a Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2023!

