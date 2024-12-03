Krampusnacht, also known as Krampus Night, is celebrated annually on December 5 in several countries around the world. The day is marked in European countries, particularly in Alpine regions such as Austria, Bavaria, Slovenia, and parts of Northern Italy. Krampusnacht is a folkloric tradition that centers around Krampus, a horned, demon-like figure from Central European folklore. It occurs the night before the celebration of the Feast of St Nicholas, a night when people dress up as the devil Krampus and chase naughty kids through the street. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The Feast of St Nicholas is celebrated in parts of Europe on December 6. On the preceding evening of December 5, Krampus Night or Krampusnacht, the wicked hairy devil appears on the streets. The devil Krampus is believed to punish naughty children during the Christmas season, in contrast to Saint Nicholas, who rewards well-behaved ones. Sometimes accompanying St Nicholas and sometimes on his own, Krampus visits homes and businesses. In this article, let’s know more about the Krampusnacht 2024 date, history and the significance of the day.

Krampusnacht 2024 Date

Krampusnacht 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5.

Krampusnacht History

According to historical records, the Saint usually appears in the Eastern Rite vestments of a bishop, and he carries a golden ceremonial staff. Unlike North American versions of Santa Claus, in this celebration, Saint Nicholas concerns himself only with the good children, while Krampus is responsible for the bad. Nicholas dispenses gifts, while Krampus supplies coal and the Rute.

A seasonal play that spread throughout the Alpine regions was known as the Nikolausspiel [de], also referred to as Nicholas play. The play was inspired by Paradise plays where the Nicholas plays featured competition for the human souls and played on the question of morality. In these Nicholas plays, Saint Nicholas would reward children for scholarly efforts rather than for good behaviour. This is a theme that grew in Alpine regions where the Roman Catholic Church had significant influence.

Krampusnacht Significance

Krampusnacht is a tradition of Krampus that dates back to pre-Christian Alpine traditions and was later incorporated into Christian customs. On this day, people often dress as Krampus, wearing elaborate masks, horns, and fur, and participate in parades known as Krampuslauf, which is also known as Krampus run. Krampusnacht precedes Saint Nicholas Day. The traditional Krampus costumes are usually handmade, featuring wooden masks, shaggy costumes, and cowbells to create a menacing aura.

