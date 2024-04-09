Manipur is a beautiful and picturesque state situated in the Northeast of India. The state boasts of breathtaking landscapes and a vibrant cultural heritage. Among its many festivities, the one that stands out is Sajibu Cheiraoba, also known as Sajibu Nongma Panba. It is also called Cheiraoba or Meitei New Year. The festival is celebrated by the Meitei community. It is one of their most sacred festivals and it is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm every year. It marks the start of the traditional lunar New Year of the Meitei community.

This lunar New Year celebration holds deep significance for the Meitei people, followers of Sanamahism, the traditional religion. Sajibu Cheiraoba, which falls in the Sajibu lunar month (usually in April), marks new beginnings. Literally translating to ‘first day of Sajibu,’ Cheiraoba is a time of joy and renewal, reflecting Manipur's rich traditions and spiritual essence. This year, Sajibu Cheiraoba is celebrated on April 9, which falls on a Tuesday. Sajibu Cheiraoba 2024 Wishes and Sajibu Nongma Panba Festival Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate Meitei Cheiraoba.

Sajibu Cheiraoba 2024 Day and Date

Sajibu Cheiraoba 2024 is celebrated on April 9, which falls on a Tuesday.

Sajibu Cheiraoba History

The Sajibu Cheiraoba or Sajibu Nongma Panba festival marks the traditional New Year for the Meitei people, who follow the Sanamahism religion in Manipur. The name Sajibu Nongma Panba comes from three Manipuri words, which are Sajibu for the first month of the year, Nongma for the first date of a month, and Panba for to be. Together, they mean ‘to be on the first day of the first Meitei lunar month.’ According to Sanamahism believers, the Meitei New Year, or Sajibu Cheiraoba, traces its roots back to King Maliya Fambalcha, also known as Koi-Koi, in 1359–1329 BC. Koi-Koi, a just and fair ruler, ascended to the throne at 25 years of age. His reign marked the beginning of the Meitei calendar, known as Mari-Fam, with 1359 BC being 25 Mari-Fam and 2021 AD being 3385 MF in the Meitei calendar. Koi-Koi's birthday serves as the base or ‘00 MF,’ marking that day as the New Year according to the Meitei lunar calendar.

Sajibu Cheiraoba Significance

The Cheiraoba festival in Manipur marks the start of the new year and new beginnings. It's a time to strengthen relationships with family, friends, and neighbours. People believe that what they do on this day sets the tone for the rest of the year. So, they get together, exchange gifts, share meals, and enjoy each other's company. Traditional feasts are prepared, and food is first offered to local deities at home before serving guests. As part of the tradition, after eating, everyone climbs a nearby hill to pray, believing it will bring success and happiness in the year ahead. Hindu Nav Varsh 2024 Sand Art: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays an Inspirational Tribute to Lord Ram Amidst the Festivities of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, and the Start of Chaitra Navratri.

Sajibu Cheiraoba 2024 celebrates tradition, community, and new beginnings. As Manipuri families and friends come together to share joy, laughter, and blessings, they set the stage for a year filled with love, prosperity, and fulfillment. May the spirit of the festival continue to uplift, inspire, and guide us towards a brighter and better tomorrow.

