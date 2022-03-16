The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness, Shab e-Barat will commence on Friday 18 March and end on the evening of Saturday, March 19 in India. Shab e-Barat is observed on 14th or 15th Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. During the Bara'at Night, Muslims prepare delicious food, decorate homes with lamps, cellophane, beautiful bulbs, and colourful papers, visit mosques to recite the Holy Quran, and pray to the Almighty for forgiveness from past sins. It is a night when Muslims believe the fortunes of men are decided for the year ahead and when Allah descends to earth and offers mercy and forgiveness to sinners. That is why the night holds great significance in the Muslim community. Shab e-Barat 2022 in India: Date, Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need to Know About The Night of Fortune And Forgiveness.

Some people also visit graveyards early in the morning and offer flowers, and also read fateha for the peace of the near one’s departed souls. On the main event during the Mid Shaban, people sing spiritual songs, light candles, and also some privileged families donate money, clothes, and goodies to the needy people in the name of their deceased near and dear ones. Sharing greetings and texts of forgiveness with special ones is also a part of the celebration. We have brought to you some of the best messages, quotes, sayings, HD pictures for Facebook status, and Telegram that you can easily download for Free! Sha'ban or Shaban 2022: Start Date of Pre-Ramadan Month, Fasting Ritual And Significance Of The Eighth Islamic Month.

Different countries celebrate Shab e-Barat with distinct names, like in South Asia people observe the night as Nisf Shaban, Lailatul Barat in the Arabic world, Nisfu Syaban or Malam Nisfu Syaban in Indonesia and Malaysia, and Berat Kandili in Turkey. But the idea behind observing the festival is the same everywhere that is praying and asking Allah to bestow everybody with his blessings and love.

