Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day, is observed in India on multiple dates to honour the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to the country. These dates serve as an annual event in India dedicated to honouring the martyrs of the nation. Shaheed Diwas 2025 falls on Sunday, March 23. This day marks the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on March 23, 1931, in Lahore. This annual event is observed especially in Punjab and other northern states in India. Shaheed Diwas: Messages, Images and WhatsApp Status to Honour the Great Freedom Fighters on Martyrs’ Day.

The trio - Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged by the British on March 23, 1931, for their revolutionary activities against colonial rule. Shaheed Diwas on March 23 is observed across India with many events. This year, it will be the 94th Shaheed Diwas celebrations in India. In this article, let’s learn more about the Shaheed Diwas 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Shaheed Diwas 2025 Date

Shaheed Diwas 2025 falls on Sunday, March 23.

Shaheed Diwas Significance

Shaheed Diwas is an annual reminder that commemorates the supreme sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. These three young revolutionaries were executed by the British on this day in 1931 at Lahore Central Jail. Their execution carried out ahead of the scheduled date, was a desperate attempt by the colonial rulers to suppress the growing revolutionary movement in India. However, their martyrdom ignited an even stronger nationalist sentiment, inspiring generations to continue the fight for independence.

