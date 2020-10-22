The nine-day festival of Navaratri 2020 will end on October 25 with the celebrations of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. This festive day is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. Other than the regional variations of Vijayadashmi celebrations in India, there is an important occasion in Shirdi, Maharashtra as well. Vijayadashmi marks the day of Sai Baba Punyatithi and it is observed every year in much veneration of Shirdi Sai Baba. It is said that Sai Baba, the spiritual master, breathed his last on October 15, 1918 which coincided with the celebrations of Vijayadashmi that year. Since then, every year, this festive day sees an elaborate event at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. In this article, we have brought you the complete schedule of how and when this celebrations will take place this year.

Vijayadashmi day is venerated as a holy observance of beloved Gurudeva (Saibaba) attained Mahasamadhi (also known as Punyatithi) and is a big festival in Shirdi. This festival is celebrated for three days, starting October 24. Usually, devotees gather in thousands at the temple to worship Sai Baba and be a part of the Maha prasad. There is also a huge procession taken on the first day. We give you a full schedule of the Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020. Shirdi Sai Baba Mahasamadhi 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Send on His Punyatithi.

Sai Baba Punyatithi 2020 Date and Schedule

October 24: First Day

A Kakad Aarti starts at 4:30 AM this morning. This is followed with a procession of Portrait and Pothi of Sai Baba. Akhand Parayan of Sri Sai Satcharitra follows. In the evening there is a keertan programme along with few artists programme around 7.30 PM. At night 9.15 PM, there is a Sai Baba palanquin procession.

October 25: Main Day

The day starts early with daily Kakad Aarti. At 9 AM, there is a Bhiksha Zoli programme, where devotees bring in donations to Sai Baba. A day before names of the devotees participating in the Bhiksha are taken by lottery. The day also sees keertan programme and mid-day aarti. At night 9.15 PM, a chariot procession of Saibaba is taken through the village.

October 26: Concluding Day

The concluding day sees Holy bath of Sri Sai Baba early in the morning. 6 AM is the Padyapuja. At 6.45 is a Rudrabhishek in Gurusthan Mandir. Through the day, there are keertan programmes with evening Aartis and artist's programme.

The three days see detailed programmes and aartis through the day. Along with the regular aartis, there are several events for the devotees which includes keertans. It is a holy atmosphere everywhere. This time because of the closure of temples, not everyone can visit and be a part of the celebrations.

