Happy Shivratri 2022! While every month Shivratri is observed, popularly known as Masik Shivratri, the one falling during the auspicious month of Sawan is considered the holiest. It is called Sawan Shivratri 2022. Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and is the most auspicious month of the year. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls between July and August. Shivratri, which falls on Triyodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha during Shravan Maas, is considered highly auspicious. It is known as Sawan Shivratri, and this year it falls on July 26, Tuesday. To mark Sawan 2022 and Sawan Shivratri 2022, here's a collection of Happy Sawan 2022 images, Sawan Shivratri 2022 greetings, Lord Shiva images, Lord Shiva HD wallpapers, GIFs, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and more.

Sawan is the favourite month of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are widely worshipped during this month. The Sawan month started on July 14 and will continue till August 12. People send images and messages about Lord Shiva to their loved ones this month as greetings for Sawan. As you observe Sawan 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD Images and wallpapers of Lord Shiva that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the month.

The month of Sawan is also known for Kanwar Yatra. During the Kanwar Yatra, the devotees bring gangajal from Gaumukh to Haridwar, where Maa Ganga travels. They walk on foot carrying the Kanwar on their shoulders to carry Ganga Jal (holy water from River Ganges), so they can offer Ganga Jal to Lord Shiva on Shivratri. Here are HD Images and wallpapers of Lord Shiva that you can download and send as greetings to all your loved ones as the greetings for this auspicious month.

Lot many religious and spiritual activities are observed during this month. Many people observe Sawan Somvar fast every Monday and Mangala Gauri Vrat every Tuesday during the Sawan month. Married and unmarried women observe both fasts to get the desired husband. Here are HD images and wallpapers of Lord Shiva that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for Sawan 2022.

