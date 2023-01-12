Simple Rangoli Designs for Makar Sankranti 2023: Makar Sankranti is the day that marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara). It is observed every year on January 14. The sun is believed to have moved from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere in the Hindu calendar. It is a day dedicated to the solar deity and is observed to mark a new beginning. Many multi-day festivals are organised on this occasion all over India. People decorate the entrance of their houses with beautiful Rangoli designs for the festival. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of colourful Rangoli designs, the latest Sankranthi muggulu designs, simple rangoli patterns and more that you can try for the day. New Mehndi Designs for Makar Sankranti 2023: From Kite & Sun Mehandi Patterns to Arabic & Rajasthani Henna Designs.

On Makar Sankranti, the sun god is worshipped along with Vishnu and the goddess Lakshmi throughout India. The day is observed with colourful decorations and different festivities all over the country. Rural children go from house to house singing songs and asking for treats; people dance around bonfires, enjoy kite flying and celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Here is a collection of beautiful Rangoli designs and kolam patterns that you can try for the day to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023. Makar Sankranti 2023 Dos & Don’ts for Good Luck, Health, Wealth & Prosperity.

Haldi Kumkum Rangoli

Makar Sankranti Special Rangoli

Colourful and Beautiful Rangoli

Unique Rangoli Ideas

Elaborate Rangoli Design

One of the grand celebrations of Makar Sankranti is held once every twelve years by organising the Kumbh Mela. It is held in one of the four holy places of Hardwar, Prayag, Ujjain or Nasik. It witnesses a huge gathering of around 60 to 100 million people. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

