Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War is an international day of remembrance organised to pay tribute to the victims of World War II. This year, the observance begins on May 8, the anniversary of the date when the World War II Allies accepted the surrender of the armed forces of Nazi Germany and the end of Adolf Hitler's Third Reich and ends on May 9. The day was designated by Resolution 59/26 of the United Nations General Assembly on November 22, 2004. The resolution urges 'The Member States, organisations of the United Nations system, non-governmental organizations and individuals to those to died in World War II. Since 2015, in Ukraine, May 8 has been designated as a day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

On March 2, 2010, by resolution 64/257, the General Assembly invited all Member States, organisations of the United Nations system, non-governmental organisations and individuals to observe May 8-9 in as a day to pay tribute to all victims of the Second World War. In May 2010, the sixty-fifth anniversary of the end of the Second World War, a special solemn meeting of the General Assembly was held in commemoration of all victims of the war.

During the commemoration, the Secretary-General called the Second World War "one of the most epic struggles for freedom and liberation in history," adding that "its cost was beyond calculation, beyond comprehension: 40 million civilians dead; 20 million soldiers, nearly half of those in the Soviet Union alone."

In resolution 69/267, the General Assembly recalled that the Second World War "brought untold sorrow to humankind, particularly in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Pacific and other parts of the world." It further says that "the progress made since the end of the Second World War in overcoming its legacy and promoting reconciliation, international and regional cooperation and democratic values, human rights and fundamental freedoms, in particular through the United Nations, and the establishment of regional and subregional organizations and other appropriate frameworks."

A special solemn meeting, marking the seventieth anniversary of the Second World War, was held on May 5, 2015. Every year on this day, various programs and events are organised in different countries officially or by human rights organisations to pay tributes to the martyrs and victims of world war II. They highlight human rights and the need for peach and harmony among countries, barring to which history may repeat itself. Hence, the day focuses the need to be in brotherhood with each other.