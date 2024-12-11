Every year, the birthday of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is celebrated on December 11 around the world. The annual event highlights the contributions of UNICEF in reducing child mortality, improving education and supporting underprivileged communities, among others. The year 2024 marks the 78th anniversary year of the United Nations Children Fund. UNICEF has been known to be the global organisation, always in the front protecting the rights of children worldwide. UNICEF is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. International UNICEF Day 2024 Quotes: Share These Messages, HD Wallpapers, Images, Sayings and Greetings To Commemorate UNICEF’s Birthday.

UNICEF operates in 192 countries and territories and its activities include providing immunisations and disease prevention, administering treatment for children and mothers with HIV, enhancing childhood and maternal nutrition, improving sanitation, promoting education, and providing emergency relief in response to disasters. In this article, let’s take a look into the remarkable contributions of UNICEF, its establishment date, UNICEF Day history and significance to commemorate the day.

UNICEF Day 2024 Date

International UNICEF Day falls on Wednesday, December 11.

UNICEF Day History

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund was created on December 11, 1946, in New York, by the UN Relief Rehabilitation Administration. The organisation was formed to provide immediate relief to children and mothers affected by World War II. The same year, the UNGA established UNICEF to further institutionalise post-war relief work. In 1950, a mandate was extended to address the long-term needs of children and women, particularly in developing countries. In 1953, the organisation became a permanent part of the United Nations System, and its name was changed to United Nations Children's Fund, though it retains the UNICEF acronym.

UNICEF Day Significance

UNICEF has evolved into a global force for advocating children's rights, ensuring access to education, healthcare, clean water, and protection from violence and exploitation. It relies entirely on voluntary contributions from governments and private donors. On this day, individuals and organisations come together to recognise UNICEF's achievements and renew commitments to advancing children's welfare.

