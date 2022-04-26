Varuthini Ekadashi falls on the eleventh lunar day of the fortnight of the waning moon in the month of Chaitra or Vaishakh of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be observed on Tuesday, April 26. Lord Krishna has narrated the greatness of Varuthini Ekadashi to King Yudhishtra in the Bhavishya Purana. This Ekadashi can turn a lame woman to walk normally, an unfortunate woman into a lucky one and all human beings would be assured prosperity in this life and the next. As you observe Varuthini Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send as wishes to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Moreover, social media users took to Twitter to share good wishes, videos and images on pious occasion. Know Ekadashi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Lord Vishnu is worshipped on any and every Ekadashi. On Varuthini Ekadashi, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Vamana is worshipped. There are certain rules that should be followed strictly on this day. The one observing the day should observe all-night vigil and song hymns and bhajans along with their family members. They should also stay away from any kind of violence and sexual activity. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Greetings

Varuthini Ekadashi tomorrow. Varuthini means-getting protection by worshipping Lord Vishnu. Listening to Vishnusahsranam &doing Tulsi plant puja gets one special blessings & helps improve the lagan. With Mars ruled day & Moon Mars conjunct it is also good to read HanumanChalisa. pic.twitter.com/zAksWKVTYy — Astrology & us (@Astrology_us) April 25, 2022

Happy Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Images

Pranaam: Just reminding that Tomorrow, 26th April is Varuthini Ekadashi. Let's take a sankalpam for Ekadashi vratam. May Prabhu Vamana strengthen you and protect you from societal negativities and evils.#varuthiniekadashi#ekadashifasting pic.twitter.com/5RZaJvZXBl — NirgunBhairavi (@nirgunaady) April 25, 2022

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Tweets

Tomorrow,Varuthini Ekadashi

which is considered very ausp

for donating food grains to

satisfy the forefathers,the

demigods & all living entities.

By following the vow of this

ekadashi,one is protected

from all the evils & attains

joy & prosperity both in this

life & in the next! pic.twitter.com/0KRY85EXgs— Astrology/Jyotisha Counsel Heyam Dukham Anagatam (@SarikaSabharwal) April 25, 2022

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Quotes

"On the day of Varuthini Ekadashi ( 26th April ), the observer should not indulge in gambling, sleeping, tattletale or engage in any of the sinful deeds. #BodyServicingDaypic.twitter.com/keRCCdZT18" — Shiksha mishra (@om69mishra) April 25, 2022

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Wishes

Varuthini ekadashi is of king Mandhata, who was very generous. Once a bear attacked him in forest, king followed all dharma & prayed to Mahavishnu. Bear chewed King's leg by the time bhagwan arrived. Vishnu adviced king to observe this vrat & his injured leg became normal. pic.twitter.com/W0AO5dkIyh — Anu Satheesh🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) April 24, 2022

Varuthini means armoured or protected. The one following the day’s vrat is said to be protected from all harm and evil and gain good fortune. The one abiding by all the rules of the Varuthini Ekadashi is said to have prosperity, name and fame in the society. Here are messages of Lord Vishnu that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Varuthini Ekadashi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Varuthini Ekadashi 2022!

