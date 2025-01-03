Vinayaka Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha, who is also known as Vinayak. Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. The occasion is celebrated with great devotion, especially in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Each lunar month in the Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Nowruz and Other Important Dates, Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

As per Hindu beliefs, Chaturthi Tithis belongs to Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and the one after Purnimasi or full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. In January 2025, Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on Friday, January 3, i.e. in the month of Pausha in the Hindu calendar. The Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi will begin at 01:08 AM on January 3 and will end at 23:39 PM on the same day. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Date 2025 Date in January and Tithi Timings

Vinayaka Chaturthi in January 2025 falls on Friday, January 3.

The Vinayaka Chaturthi tithi will begin at 01:08 AM on January 3 and will end at 23:39 PM on the same day.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Significance and Rituals

Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrates the birthday of Hindu deity Ganesh. Varad means ‘asking God to fulfill any desire’. It is said that devotees who observe this fast are blessed with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Ganesha. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the god of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Ganesha Puja on Vinayaka Chaturthi is done during the afternoon which is midday according to the Hindu calendar. The occasion is celebrated especially in the states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. The observance of Vinayaka Chaturthi includes chanting of Vedic hymns and Hindu texts, such as prayers and also by observing a fast.

