When Is Phulera Dooj 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Timings and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Celebrating The Vibrancy of Flowers

Phulera Dooj, also known as Phulera Duj or Phoolera Dooj, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated mainly in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The festival marks the arrival of spring and is dedicated to flowers, symbolising beauty, joy, and prosperity. Phulera Dooj is marked on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phagun in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious festival falls between the festival of Vasant Panchami and Holi. Due to its timing special Darshan, which depicts Lord Krishna preparing for the upcoming Holi, is organized in Krishna temples. This year, Phulera Dooj 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

In Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day. In this article, let's know more about the Phulera Dooj 2025 date, auspicious timings and the significance of the annual Hindu occasion.

Phulera Dooj 2025 Date

Phulera Dooj 2025 falls on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Phulera Dooj 2025 Timings

Phulera Dooj Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 05:46 am on March 1 and will end at 02:39 am on March 02, 2025.

Phulera Dooj Significance

Phulera Dooj is an important event for people of India, especially in the northern states of the country. On the day of Phulera Dooj, people celebrate by exchanging flowers, decorating their homes with different colours of flowers, and making offerings to Lord Krishna and other deities. The day is associated with rituals involving the worship of flowers, as they are considered sacred during this time. In some regions, people also create floral patterns or rangoli designs to celebrate the occasion.

Phulera Dooj is a joyous occasion and is seen as a day for family gatherings and strengthening bonds with loved ones, as people visit relatives and friends to offer them flowers and blessings. It's a joyful occasion that emphasises the beauty of nature. As per religious beliefs, Phulera Dooj is a day which is free from all defects or Dosha. Hence, all auspicious work especially marriage ceremonies do not need any Muhurat on the day of Phulera Dooj.

