Vaikuntha Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. The day is celebrated with great devotion, especially by Vaishnavas, who consider Vaikuntha Ekadashi as a special Ekadashi. Vaikuntha Ekadashi coincides with Mokshada Ekadashi or Putrada Ekadashi. It is observed on the 11th lunar day of the waxing lunar fortnight of the solar month of Dhanu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, January 10. On January 11, the Parana Time will be from 07:14 AM to 08:21 AM. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

The Dwadashi End Moment on Parana Day will be at 08:21 AM. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 12:22 AM on January 9 and end at 10:19 AM on January 10. In this article, let’s know more about Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2025 date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 Date

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, January 10.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025, Parana Time and Tithi

The Dwadashi End Moment on Parana Day will be at 08:21 am.

On January 11, the Parana Time will be from 07:14 am to 08:21 am.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 12:22 am on January 9, 2025 and end at 10:19 am on January 10, 2025.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Vaikuntha Ekadashi fasting is an important aspect where devotees of Lord Vishnu wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

People fast the whole day and keep vigil and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Special prayers are offered to the Lord. Devotees also engage in Japa and Dhyan, i.e. meditation.

On 'Dashami', the previous day of the observance, devotees who take up Vaikuntha Ekadashi fasting are to take only lunch.

On Ekadashi day, devotees have to maintain a complete fast and engage in prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees keep vigil the whole night and visit the temple of Vishnu, mostly in the wee hours of the morning.

Devotees break the fast at the Parana time and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a prosperous and happy life.

In Vishnu temples, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is part and parcel of Dhanurmasam (Margaḻi) vratam and its puja.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Significance

Vaikuntha Ekadashi holds great significance for Hindus, especially the devotees of Lord Vishnu. The Vishnu Purana states that fasting on Vaikuntha Ekadashi is equivalent to fasting on the remaining 23 Ekadashis of the Hindu calendar year. However, according to Vaishnava tradition, fasting is mandatory on all Ekadashis of both Shukla paksha and Krishna paksha and is considered sacred as Ekadashis are dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi. It is believed that Vaikuntha Dwaram or the gate of Lord's inner sanctum is opened on this day and devotees who observe fast on Vaikuntha Ekadashi attain salvation by going to Heaven.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).