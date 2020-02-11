World Day of The Sick 2020: Theme, Date and Significance of the Day to Offer Prayers for Those Suffering From Illness

Illness (Photo credits: Pixabay)

The World Day of the Sick is an awareness day observed every year on February 11. The observation of this day was started on May 13, 1992, by Pope John Paul II as a way to offer prayers for those suffering from illness. The day concurs with the commemoration of Our Lady of Lourdes. People across the world take time to offer prayers for sick.

Several organisations also provide sick people medicines, food and spiritual guidance on this day. “Come to me, all you who labour and are burdened” is the theme of the World Day of the Sick 2020, Vatican News reported. It is not an official holiday so schools, colleges and business are open.

According to Wikipedia, Pope John Paul II had chosen "the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes for the date of the observance because many pilgrims and visitors to Lourdes, France, have been reported to have been healed at the Marian Sanctuary there through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin."

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI declared his resignation from his post of the Pope on the World Day of the Sick. He cited his illness as the reason behind his decision.