World Hijab Day 2025 falls on February 1. As the name suggests, this observance is focused on encouraging women of all religious backgrounds to wear and experience the HIjab for a day. The main motto of this observance is to help bring some perspective on why practicing Muslim women choose to wear the HIjab and create a more accepting society that allows women to choose what they want to do. As we celebrate World Hijab Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Hijab Day and its significance. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Hijab Day 2025 Date

World Hijab Day 2025 falls on February 1. This annual event was founded by Nazma Khan and is observed across 140 countries. Nazma Khan said her goal was also to promote wider acceptance of hijab wearing as well as combating religious discrimination. List of Long Weekends in 2025: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

World Hijab Day Significance

While the world is generally aware that policing what a woman chooses to wear or not wear is anti-feminist, the lines blur considerably when it comes to wearing the Hijab. While there are several areas in the world where the HIjab is forced upon women and used as a way to oppress them, there are millions of women around the world who choose to wear it as a part of practicing their religion. However, the oppression of women caused by forcing Hijab on them does not allow people to label those who choose to wear it as a part of the oppressed class. This distinction is what many have difficulty understanding. And this stigma associated with the hijab is what Nazma Khan wants to tackle.

As we celebrate World Hijab Day 2025, we hope that you take this opportunity to have an open, kind and empathetic conversation with a Hijabi woman to understand why they make this choice and support them in feeling empowered and comfortable in their own ways. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Hijab Day 2025!

