Every year, World Hippo Day is celebrated across the globe on February 15 to raise awareness about hippopotamuses. The day also highlights the challenges hippos face in the wild and calls for their protection and conservation. Hippos are one of the largest land mammals, native to sub-Saharan Africa. They are famous for their semi-aquatic lifestyle, powerful build, and social behaviour. Despite their bulky appearance, hippos are excellent swimmers and spend most of their time in rivers and lakes to stay cool. This year, World Hippo Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 15.

It is said that after elephants and rhinoceroses, the hippopotamus is the next largest land mammal on Earth. They live in rivers, lakes, and mangrove swamps. Despite their physical resemblance to pigs and other terrestrial even-toed ungulates, the closest living relatives of the hippopotamids are cetaceans, i.e. whales, dolphins, porpoises, etc., from which they diverged about 55 million years ago. In this article, let’s know more about World Hippo Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Hippo Day 2025 Date

World Hippo Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 15.

World Hippo Day Significance

World Hippo Day is an important event that highlights the need of conservation of hippos as they are classified as vulnerable due to habitat loss, poaching for their ivory-like teeth, and conflicts with humans. On this day, wildlife organisations around the world come together to raise awareness and educate the public, promote conservation efforts, and encourage sustainable practices that help protect hippos and their ecosystems. World Hippo Day serves as a great medium, to ensure a better future where hippos can thrive in their natural habitats.

