World Pharmacists Day is celebrated every year on September 25. An initiative started by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), World Pharmacists Day 2020 celebrations are especially cherished in light of recent times. A non-governmental organisation that has been in official relations with the World Health Organization since 1948, World Pharmacists Day celebration was started to encourage activities that promote and advocate for the role of pharmacists in improving the health in every corner of the world. People often share World Pharmacists Day wishes and messages, Happy World Pharmacists Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, World Pharmacists Day 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. World Pharmacist Day 2020 Date, History, Theme and Significance: Know More About the Day That Celebrates Pharmacists Around the World.

Every year, World Pharmacists Day celebrations come with a well-defined theme that helps discuss various key aspects of the profession of pharmaceutics and the contributions that they make to build our world. The theme of World Pharmacists Day 2020 is ‘Transforming global health’. World Pharmacists Day was first celebrated in 2009 in Istanbul and the date was picked as September 25 as the FIP was celebrated in 1912. The celebration of World Pharmacists Day 2020 are surely focused to be on the virtual world, as we continue to battle the pandemic.

Pharmacists have been striving to provide the drugs that we need, especially in recent months. World Pharmacists Day celebration this year, therefore, stands as a perfect opportunity to appreciate and thank the pharmacists in our lives. Here are some World Pharmacists Day wishes and messages, Happy World Pharmacists Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, World Pharmacists Day 2020 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of National Pharmacist Day, I Extend a Warm Thanks to the People Who Ensure That We Stay Healthy and Happy With Their Dedication and Hard Work.

Facebook Greetings Read: We Know We Are Always Safe Because We Have a Responsible Pharmacist Always at Your Services. Best Wishes to You on National Pharmacist Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whether It Is Cold or Cough, Flu or Viral, All Thanks to Our Pharmacist Who Helps Us in Restoring Our Health, Happy National Pharmacist Day to You.

Facebook Greetings Read: Only a Pharmacist Has the Art to Read the Prescriptions. Wishing a Very Happy National Pharmacist Day to You Guys.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With So Many Medicines and So Many Prescriptions, Only a Pharmacist Knows How to Set Things Right. Best Wishes on National Pharmacist Day.

World Pharmacist Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send messages and wishes. You can also download World Pharmacist Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

While the pharmaceutical industry has been crucial in making our lives better, it hardly gets any recognition. This celebration aims to highlight just how crucial pharmacists are in our daily life. Here’s wishing all the pharmacists worldwide a Happy World Pharmacists Day.

