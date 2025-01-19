Every year, World Snow Day is celebrated in several countries around the world on the third Sunday of January. The annual event aims to promote snow activities and winter sports among children and families. World Snow Day 2025 falls on January 19. The main aim of World Snow Day is to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors in snowy environments, participate in various snow-related activities, and raise awareness about the benefits of snow sports for the physical and mental wellbeing of individuals worldwide.

Celebrating this day aims to make snow sports more affordable and accessible by organising free or low-cost events. As World Snow Day 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Snow Day 2025 date, meaning and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

World Snow Day 2025 Date

World Snow Day 2025 falls on Sunday, January 19.

World Snow Day Meaning and Significance

World Snow Day is an annual event that is organised by the International Ski Federation (FIS) as part of its ‘Bring Children to the Snow’ campaign. The day highlights the importance of introducing children and families to snow sports and building a lifelong appreciation for winter activities. It's a great initiative to engage communities globally in winter sports and outdoor recreation. The day promotes physical fitness by encouraging children and families to engage in outdoor activities during winter.

On this day, activities like skiing, snowboarding, sledding, and snowshoeing are organised in ski resorts, parks, and other snowy locations. Additionally, workshops and lessons on snow safety, skiing techniques, and environmental conservation are conducted to educate people.

