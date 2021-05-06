World Wide Day of Genital Autonomy is an observation aimed at putting an end to genital mutilation in any way, giving the right of genital autonomy to boys and girls. The day is marked every year on May 7. The History of World Wide Day of Genital Autonomy dates back to 2012 when for the first time, a court explicitly granted boys the right to genital self-determination by concluding that circumcision (a medical procedure to remove unnecessary foreskin) for boys is an offense. This decision has since become a worldwide beacon for the self-determination of children regardless of gender, ancestry, or religion. WWDOGA 2021 has collected data on the legal situations around the world relating to non-therapeutic genital interventions on minors. This is the first attempt to provide an overview of the legal situations that takes all children into account.

Female Genital Mutilation

According to the WHO, female genital mutilation refers to all practices in which the outer genitalia are partly or completely removed, as well as to all other injuries to the female genitalia that are not medically indicated. Depending on the motives and category of cutting, the intervention leads to medical, psychological, social, and economic consequences. The practice is, in every form, internationally recognized as a serious human rights violation and is still practiced worldwide: in 29 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as in South, Southeast, and Central Asia, as well as in Europe, the US, and Canada. International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2019: From HIV to Death, 13 Dangerous Consequences of FGM on Women’s Health.

Circumcision

Circumcision means removing the foreskin that covers the head of the penis when the penis is not stimulated. This foreskin is called the foreskin. The length/width of the foreskin may be different for different people. This may be why it should completely cover the head of the excited penis, or in any other case, do not do so. While some people have circumcision/perfection only when they are born, some people go ahead and do it for medical reasons.

World Wide Day of Genital Autonomy (Watch Video):

Talking of boys, circumnavigation/refinement is often done by doctors for cultural reasons. In India, circumcision/circumcision of male children is common in the Muslim community. In the US, circumcision is as common in the Jewish community, and the eighth day of the baby's life is celebrated with great pomp.

