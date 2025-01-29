The second month of the year is just around the corner, and it is filled with fun celebrations, religious holidays, and days of political importance. Many people will be planning house parties or getaways for the holidays, taking advantage of long weekends, or organising lunch or dinner parties that might include alcohol. However, if you are planning any such event, a dry day could disrupt your plans. But what is a dry day? Dray days are specific days when the sale, purchase, or serving of alcohol is strictly prohibited in restaurants, liquor shops, bars, or pubs. So, you might want to make a note of the below list of dry days that will be observed in the country in February 2025. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Dry days are very strictly observed in India in order to maintain public decorum and order the festival, celebration, or event. The restrictions are imposed by the government to honour the festival or event. Dry days often coincide with religious festivals, celebrations, or even political events. Hence, it is advised to stock up on alcohol beforehand so it can be enjoyed from the privacy of your home and it does not cause any inconvenience or impact your holidays and celebrations. If you’re wondering where to find a full list of upcoming dry days, look no further and simply scroll below. To help, we have curated a list of upcoming dry days in the month of February 2025.

The below days have been marked as no-alcohol days or dry days. The list of dry days in February 2025 includes the Delhi elections, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2025, and Maha Shivratri 2025 celebrations. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

List of Dry Days in February 2025 With Festival & Event Dates

Dates Days Festival/Event February 3–5 Monday - Wednesday Delhi Elections February 8 Saturday Delhi Elections February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra) February 23 Sunday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivratri

Dry days are not always observed across the entire country. Depending on the event or festival, it could be observed in the country, only a state, or a particular city. It depends entirely on what is being observed in the state or city. To know the exact dates of the dry days, always check with local authorities beforehand or refer to the guidelines issued by the state excise department.

