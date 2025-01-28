Chinese New Year 2025, known to be “Year of the Wood Snake”, is a time of celebration and renewal, is also rich in culinary traditions. The festival marks the beginning of a Lunar New Year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year 2025 is on January 29. The food enjoyed during this festive season is not only delicious but also carries deep symbolism, representing prosperity, happiness, and longevity. Here are some delicious dishes you should eat to manifest wealth, good luck and prosperity on the Lunar New Year.

1. Dumplings (Jiaozi) – Wealth and Prosperity

Dumplings are a staple during Chinese New Year, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. Their shape resembles ancient Chinese gold ingots, and it’s believed that eating dumplings can bring financial success. Often filled with meat and vegetables, they are typically enjoyed with family and friends, symbolizing unity and togetherness.

2. Spring Rolls – Wealth and Good Fortune

Spring rolls are a crunchy, savory treat that signifies wealth and good fortune due to their resemblance to gold bars. Filled with vegetables, pork, or shrimp, these golden delicacies are not only tasty but also an auspicious sign of prosperity for the year ahead. Chinese New Year 2025 Superstitions: 7 Traditions That You Should Know of To Ring in the Lunar New Year.

3. Longevity Noodles – Long Life

Longevity noodles, or "Changshou Mian," are symbolic of a long, healthy life. These noodles are often served uncut and eaten in one long strand to ensure longevity. Stir-fried or served in broth, this dish is a must-have for good health and a long life in the coming year.

4. Fish – Abundance and Surplus

In Chinese culture, fish is a symbol of abundance, prosperity, and surplus. The word for fish, "Yu," sounds like the word for surplus, making it a popular dish on Chinese New Year. Typically served whole to signify completeness, it is believed that eating fish will ensure wealth and good fortune in the year to come.

5. Sticky Rice Cake (Nian Gao) – Growth and Progress

Nian Gao, a sticky rice cake, is a traditional Chinese New Year dish that symbolizes progress, growth, and the promise of a better year ahead. The word "nian" means "year," while "gao" sounds like "tall" or "higher," representing the wish for prosperity and success in life and career.

6. Tangerines and Oranges – Good Luck and Wealth

Tangerines and oranges are commonly eaten during Chinese New Year because their bright color and round shape are associated with wealth and good luck. The Chinese word for "orange" sounds similar to the word for "luck," making them a popular offering for a prosperous year.

From dumplings to longevity noodles, each dish on Chinese New Year carries rich symbolism, bringing good luck, health, and prosperity. As you indulge in these flavorful foods, remember that they’re not just a treat for the palate but a wish for a bright year ahead.

