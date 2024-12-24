National Eggnog Day, celebrated annually on December 24, honours the creamy, spiced holiday drink beloved across the world. This festive beverage, often associated with Christmas traditions, adds warmth and cheer to gatherings during the holiday season. Whether enjoyed with a splash of rum or as a non-alcoholic treat, eggnog remains a timeless favourite for its rich and comforting flavours. As we celebrate National Eggnog Day 2024 on December 24, it's a perfect time to kick-start the holiday season with this delicious and creamy spiced beverage. Christmas 2024 Recipes: From Roast Turkey With Cranberry Sauce to Stuffed Bell Peppers, 5 Irresistible Recipes To Try for the Holiday.

National Eggnog Day encourages people to indulge in this classic drink while experimenting with new twists on the traditional recipe. From store-bought options to homemade versions, National Eggnog Day is the perfect excuse to sip on this velvety delight while celebrating the festive spirit with family and friends. It's time to celebrate National Eggnog Day 2024, with the delicious recipe that you can prepare at home. From Baking Festive Treats to Movie Marathons, Best Christmas Activities to Celebrate the Holiday Season.

How To Make Eggnog at Home?

Making eggnog at home is simple and rewarding. Start by whisking together 4 egg yolks and 1/3 cup sugar until creamy. In a saucepan, heat 2 cups milk, 1 cup heavy cream, and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, stirring occasionally. Gradually add a ladle of the warm mixture to the yolks, tempering them, before combining everything back into the saucepan. Cook gently until thickened, then remove from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Watch Recipe Video of Eggnog:

For a boozy twist, add your choice of rum, bourbon, or brandy to taste before chilling the eggnog for at least an hour. Serve it cold, garnished with a sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon. For a non-alcoholic version, skip the liquor and enjoy the drink as is. This homemade recipe is perfect for creating a cosy holiday atmosphere. Wishing everyone Happy National Eggnog Day 2024!

