TikTok as an app comes in handy by giving some excellent hacks which we may not have known before. While the app also gives its share of food trends to follow, a new hack is going viral which shows how one can empty a peanut butter container without having to scrape it off. The sticky butter most remains stuck on the container and it is not possible at all times to remove every bit of it before you put it away. But a video by a TikTok user shows how a half-empty peanut butter bottle can be made new again, with all the butter up by just spinning it a few times! The lovers of peanut butter are loving it, as there is no more wastage with this excellent trick. After the video went viral, it evolved into a #peanutbutterchallenge to try if it works and you can see the results yourself. How to Make Peanut Butter at Home? Follow Step-by-Step Recipe to Make the Creamy Sandwich Spread (Watch Video).

TikTok user @shopsplat shared a video in which he shows a nearly empty peanut butter, with a lot of it stuck on the sides and the bottom of the container. He then spins it around rigorously a few times unsure himself if the trick would even work. He even mentions that he won't think it will work until he finally opens the bottle and voila! It looks like a totally new one, with all the butter up whipped up on the top. The video soon went viral, evolved into a #peanutbutterchallenge with people spinning their bottles. Many are impressed with how easily it works. Whipped Peanut Butter Milk Goes Viral After Dalgona Coffee Trend; Watch Recipe Video of Making This Sweet Frothy Drink.

Check The Video of Peanut Butter Bottle Here:

Other's Tried it Too

Worked So Easily!

But It's Not Worked for Everyone

It worked for many and their expression, in the end, to see all the smooth butter up says it all! So the next time you find yourself struggling to scrape off the butter from a bottle using this hack and enjoy your sandwiches again! We hope, it works for you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).