How to Use the Ayurvedic Herb Giloy or Heart-Leaved Moonseed to Boost Immunity and Relieve COVID-19 Symptoms

Giloy (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the biggest connoisseur of Ayurveda and recommends resorting to this ancient practice to boost your immune system. The Ayurvedic herb giloy, also known as the heart-leaved moonseed and gaduchi is a powerhouse of antioxidants. It is known to keep the body cells healthy by removing disease-causing germs and toxins. Apart from the stem, the root can also be beneficial to boost your immunity. Here's how the Ayurvedic herb can help you fight against COVID-19.

The Herb Can Treat Chronic Fever

Heart-leaved moonseed is anti-pyretic and has shown to offer protection from dengue, malaria and swine flu symptoms. The herb can prevent the relapse of fevers.

It Improves Digestive Health

The herb can regulate bowel movement and improve your digestive health. Simply mix a tablespoon of giloy powder in a glass of water and drink every morning.

It Can Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

As we know, COVID-19 can be particularly dangerous for people with comorbidities such as diabetes. Giloy has hypoglycaemic properties which can help regulate the blood sugar levels. The herb is especially great for people with type 2 diabetes.

The Herb Can Help Relief Anxiety and Stress

Giloy can be used as an adaptogenic herb to reduce anxiety and stress. The herb cab rid you of all the unnecessary toxins and calm you down.

It Provides Relief from Respiratory Problems

The herb has anti-inflammatory properties and can be useful in treating respiratory issues like cold and cough. Drinking giloy juice or chewing the plant directly can help reduce asthma symptoms of asthma such as cough and shortness of breath.

In addition to using Ayurveda to boost your immunity, if you have the symptoms of the virus, be sure to contact your doctor for the right guidance, treatment and preventing the spread of the disease.