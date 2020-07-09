From working out, dressing down and wearing them in rains, sneakers are great for everything. But if they are your go-to footwear during rains chances are that they will have dirty heels, smelly soles and tattered laces. But how do you wash your sneakers to achieve that crisp, clean look? Do you use a brush to remove all the stains, or do you simply use a detergent? Here's the right way to wear your sneaker.

Washing Sneakers with Hands

Washing sneakers with hands is the best way for preserving the integrity of your shoe. Here is the step-by-step process:

First, dry brush your shoes with a toothbrush to remove of as much dirt and debris as possible. 5 Monsoon Diseases To Watch Out For And How To Prevent Them.

Next, add some detergent in warm water in a large bucket, and soak your shoe in it the mixture. Use a brush to scrub the soap into stains, and then rinse all the residue with clean water. Monsoon Foot Care: How to Keep Your Feet Neat and Clean in the Rains.

If the stains are deep, you may need to repeat this technique a couple of times. A dollop of whitening toothpaste could also help if you have white shoes.

If your shoes have removable insoles, take them out and scrub them in soapy water.

Let your shoe air dry completely before wearing again. If drying them is the sun is not an option during rains, put some crumpled up newspaper inside to speed up the process. Monsoon 2020 Health Tips: 5 Dos And Don’ts To Keep Diseases at Bay This Rainy Season.

You can also choose to wash your sneakers in the washing machine. When in doubt about the cleaning method, check to see if the manufacturer has any cleaning guidelines for the particular style of shoe. Also, when you are cleaning your footwear, be sure to remove the laces and rinse them separately in soapy water.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).