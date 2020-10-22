National Nut Day 2020 is annually celebrated in the United States of America and the United Kingdom on October 22, 2020. This event was created by Liberation Foods Company to encourage the public to choose healthier snack options. Liberation Foods announce the celebration of National Nut Day in the year 2015. Though the company is based in the United Kingdom, this holiday has spread far and wide, especially in the United States. Nuts are an integral part of the daily diet as they help in keeping the heart healthy, sharpening up the brain, weight loss, reduce blood pressure and many other body functions. On the occasion of National Nut Day 2020, we will share with you five nuts which you should eat for better health. Walnut Health Benefits: From Increasing Sperm Count to Aiding Weight Loss, 5 Reasons Why the Nut Should Be Your Go-to Snack.

According to the Nutcracker Museum, nuts were a regular part of the human diet from as far back as almost 800,000 years ago. On National Nut Day, you should enjoy different nuts and even prepare desserts and various other delicacies from it. Nuts are rich in vitamins, minerals, omega 3 fatty acids, plant sterols and fibres which help in the smooth functioning of the body. Now let us take a look at some healthy nuts. Do Nuts Make you Fat? Health Benefits and Everything Else You Should Know About Nuts and Weight Gain.

Five Nuts For Healthy Body

1. Almonds

Almonds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Almonds are rich in vitamin E which are good for skin and hairs. These nuts can help reduce bad 'LDL' cholesterol. Almond consumed in a low-calorie diet can also help in weight loss.

2. Pistachios

Pistachios (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pistachios are rich in fibre which help reduce blood sugar after meals. They also come along with protein, vitamin E and magnesium.

3. Walnuts

Walnut For Weight Loss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Walnuts help reduce inflammation which can cause chronic diseases. They are rich in omega 3 fatty acid which helps improve heart health.

4. Peanuts

Moongphali (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Peanuts are not tree nuts, they belong to the legume family. Having peanuts as snacks can keep the stomach full for a longer time and thereby leads to a consumption of fewer calories. Peanuts are rich in magnesium, vitamin E, healthy carbs and fibres.

5. Cashews

Cashews (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cashews help reduce blood pressure and increase good 'HDL' cholesterol. A diet rich in cashews can improve symptoms of metabolic syndrome.

Therefore, try to have above-mentioned nuts daily in your diet for a healthy body, however, be sure to have not more than a handful of any of these nuts. On National Nut Day 2020, enjoy your favourite nut and share pictures and its beneficial value on social media to become part of this event celebration.

