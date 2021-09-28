Yoga is the art of creating harmony between the mind and the body. It is the science of healthy living. Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj’ which means ‘to unite’ or ’to join’. Traditional yoga focuses mainly on meditation and releases one from worldly attachments, whereas, modern yoga is a posture-based physical fitness, stress relief and relaxation technique consisting largely of yoga asanas.

Yoga teaches you how to listen to your body and also to control your mind. Studies suggest that yoga reduces cortisol levels and, therefore, it helps to reduce stress. Regular practice of yoga lowers stress levels, thus, making you live more in the present. The more you live in the present, the more you are to stay connected with your partner. Both yoga and sex are beneficial in providing you better physical, mental and emotional health. But did you know that yoga could help a great deal with your sex life? Chinese, Americans, British & Turkish People Engage in Less Sexual Activities During COVID-19 Pandemic, Finds Study

We, at LatestLY, have compiled a list of yoga asanas that can help you reduce your stress levels, keep you connected to your partner and, thus, boost your sex life.

Downward-facing Dog (Adho Mukhasvanasana)

Regular practice of adho mukhasvanasana helps in toning the muscles and also boosts confidence. This is a good asana to increase your sex drive as it calms the mind and energises the body, both of which are very important for good sex.

Seated Wide Angle Forward Bend (Upavistha Konasana)

Upavistha konasana helps in reducing anxiety which further helps in creating intimacy. It is very helpful for people with low libido. Also, practising this asana regularly can bring more fun to your sex life as it provides flexibility to your inner thighs, groin and glutes.

Eagle pose (Garudasana)

Eagle pose can be highly beneficial if inner thighs are actively squeezed together. When released, it helps pass fresh blood and oxygen rush to the pelvic region which prepares the cervix for some fun in the bed.

Happy Baby Pose (Anand Balasana)

Happy baby pose helps calm the nervous system by relieving fatigue. It is a great pose for opening your hips and stretches the lower back, sacrum, hamstrings and spine. Therefore, practising this asana regularly can add some fun to your bed.

Cat and cow pose (Marjari Asana)

Marjari asana strengthens the mula bandha or the pelvic floor muscles which contract during orgasm. Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can help create a controlled and intense orgasm. Practising this asana regularly helps create emotional balance, which is very important for active sex life.

According to the book The Science of Yoga: The Risks and Rewards, yoga can possibly release testosterone, thus, enhancing libido. Certain yoga poses also work out Kegel muscles, thus, strengthening the erection and making one last longer in bed. So, next time hit a yoga session with your partner and make a stronger connection with each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).