Dandruff is one of the most common problem of the scalp. If you want to get rid of the white crusty flakes falling from the head, there are various ways to go about it. Dandruff is nothing but dead skin from your scalp, which in some cases multiply due to excessive dryness. However, it is important to visit a trichologist if the problem goes beyond control. However, there are certain home remedies that have been known to help deal with dandruff. Amla Benefits For Hair: From Treating Dandruff to Strengthening Follicles, Here Are 5 Reasons to Have Indian Gooseberry.

Neem

Neem is a natural antiseptic. It has also been used for thousands of years to deal with the problem of hair. In case of dandruff, boil neem leaves in water. Later grind the leaves to make a thick paste. Apply the paste on your head for 10 minutes. Rinse clean.

Curd

Apply old and sour curd all over your scalp. Keep it for at least 10 minutes. Afterwards wash the head with water. Yogurt is known to be a good source of lactose and protein. When applied to the hair, curd not only deeply nourishes the hair but also helps protecting your hair from dandruff.

Baking Soda

Wash your head. After this, rub one tablespoon of baking soda thoroughly on the entire head. Leave the scalp for a minute and wash off afterwards.

Reetha

Dandruff and reetha are known enemies. You can use reetha water to get rid of dandruff. Use reetha water instead of normal water to wash your hair.

Camphor- Coconut oil Mix

Mix camphor in coconut oil and apply this oil well on the scalp to help get rid of dandruff. This age-old remedy is trusted by many people.

Dandruff can also be a problem at times due to some common skin conditions and diseases such as eczema and psoriasis. Apart from these two diseases, some issues like Parkinson's can also cause dandruff in people. The bottomline is that, dandruff that be an indicator of various underlying conditions and it advisable to get yourself checked by an expert.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

