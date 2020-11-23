Amla, which is also known as Indian gooseberry, is a healthy fruit loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. When it comes to strong immunity, healthy skin and hair, amla should be on your priority list. Amla is one of the most nourishing herbs for the hair. It also comes along with various other health benefits, like it can help in weight loss, fight cold and improve eyesight. Here's a look at how amla can treat dandruff, strengthen follicles and improve scalp health in numerous ways. Health Benefits of Indian Gooseberries.

Amla can be taken raw, in powdered form or as oil. Starting the day with a glass of amla juice can work wonders for your health. Amla is rich in vitamin C, tannins, phosphorous, iron, calcium and a high concentration of vitamin E which is mainly responsible for hair and skin health. Amla has eight times more vitamin C than an orange, which itself helps in the production of collagen which enhances skin and hair health. How to Prevent Hair Fall with Amla.

Amla Benefits For Hair

1. Treating Dandruff - Amla is rich in vitamin C, it's anti-inflammatory plus its anti-bacterial properties can stop dandruff and also the itching caused by it on the scalp. Also, amla juice is rich in vitamin C, which can avoid dryness that usually leads to dandruff.

2. Natural Hair Conditioner - Indian gooseberry is ideal for oily as well as dry hair. An amla contains 81.2 percent of moisture content, which can nourish hair and make it shinier. If you have oily hair, then opt for amla powder as it can soak in all the excess oil present on scalp.

3. Reduces Gray Hair - As per Ayurveda, premature graying usually occurs due to excess pitta in the body which is a result of excess heat. Amla is a natural coolant, an excellent remedy for fixing the pitta condition, which thereby, reduces graying of hair.

4. Thickens Hair - Having amla juice regularly or simply applying it can make hair thicker and bouncier. Amla is enriched with vitamin C along with other minerals, nutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, etc that can thicken up hair.

5. Enhances Hair Colour - Amla, when mixed with henna and applied on hair, can enhance its colour and make it look natural.

Amla can be powdered and made into a paste by mixing it with coconut oil or eggs or milk or water or henna/mehendi. This can be topically applied on scalp as hair mask. The antixodant rich amla eliminates toxins and is indeed worth trying for good hair health.

