This Mediterranean-themed cafe in Mumbai hosts live events all year round. Opa! is the perfect save for the ones with an ear for good music and pleasant evenings.

Whether you’re someone who hops to the beat of a commercial or you groove to hip hop - Opa has got your back. With thumping Deep House, the parties go down till the sun comes up. On the other hand, for the ones who want to feel their heartbeat thump, Opa! shakes the floor with crazy techno music come weekends.

Along with the amazingly hep parties, Opa! is also known for a calm dining experience with live music playing through the weekdays for a lovely night out with your friends and family.

Starting with Commercial artists Opa! has nothing but the creme. Talking about the past events held at Opa! over the years, Justus, a commercial artist has hosted amazing parties. On the other hand, Candice Redding has grooved the audiences with her mix of English pop music.

Lost stories, the Indian DJ and Producer duo caught everyone’s eyes with their electronic and folk blend. Opa! has also been frequented by Anish Sood who performs at only the best festivals across India in the past.

On the other hand, for the hip hop nights Opa! has had many international as well as national artists. Teri Miko, a renowned name in the bass music scene, and DJ Kan I both of whom are extensively celebrated across the world, have performed at Opa!

Techno artists Artbat, the Ukrainian duo, and Fideles delivered their mature yet melodic music. As a cherry on the cake, the Berlin artist Paji, performed at Opa! at a yearly event too! Ankytrixx, another amazing DJ that has been lauded for his remixes, has hosted a couple of events around the year at Opa!

Lastly, for some amazing live event nights Opa! has hosted artists like King Elvis Brown with his refreshing take on Elvis Presley. The PropheC, Neal Chatha, the Indian Canadian singer is also a regular visitor at Opa! To close on the international star musicians list, Opa! hosted Ta’Shan, who makes for some amazing music for the dancers in us.

Jass Manak, the artist who's worked with the best names in the industry has also hosted events at Opa! Lamborghini fame The Doorbeen musical group has also been seen performing at Opa!