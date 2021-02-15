Florida New Home Builder Package exclusivity, connectivity, and a world of amenities in their Orlando vacation cottages!

If you are looking for a slice of paradise, the Margaritaville Cottages make you the proud owner of one. Each cottage is designed for a luxury vacation.

In consonance with the fact that each individual’s need is different, the cottages too offer exciting options. The size ranges from 976 square feet to 4,689 square feet. The configurations range from two bedrooms/two bathrooms to plans that include eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The balconies and terraces offer a relaxing ambience. The design houses an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. The bedrooms are your personal sanctuary for solitude and rest. There is ample storage for play gear.

The excellent amenities include – Satiating the taste buds with 4 Margaritaville hotel restaurants. For those seeking more novelty, the Sunset Walk is just a short distance away. Brimming with live entertainment, multiple dining venues, cultural events, and shopping, a distinct lifestyle is etched out for the owners of Margaritaville cottages. The shops close to it sell local mementos. and resort wear for themselves as well as their pets.

The sparkling zero-entry pool or a gathering of friends at the Salty Rim Bar and Grill is an assurance of fun and happiness. The popular immersive and thrilling water park with H20 Live with 20 rides promises to entice all age groups alike. The other attractions are live music, fitness center, and spa. Our furry friends have access to the Barkaritaville dog park. Teen parks, nature treks, exploratory rides on the bike also figure on the list of amenities.

While enjoying the unique exclusivity and charm of the vacation cottages, you can also procure daily essentials and amenities that are within an arm’s reach.

Margaritaville cottages have got an excellent response from buyers and only 22 cottages are left in the first phase.

Choose wisely, choose swiftly, choose a Margaritaville home ------for vacations don’t come this easy!

