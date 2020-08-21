Bleeding from the penis can be a result of an adverse injury or probably an infection. Whether it is a minor rash, the skin peeling off or bleeding; even the minutest issue can become major if not catered to. As for the bleeding penis, there are several factors that can cause it in a man. Here are some of the causes, signs and symptoms of a bleeding penis. Does Penis Size Matter? Huge, Average or Small, Here's What Penis Length and Girth Women Usually Prefer!

A minor or major injury

Sometimes, knowingly or unknowingly, one might hurt their penis and this may result in a minor (or sometimes a major) injury. It may result in frequent bleeding or bleeding during ejaculation or after sex. In some cases, it could also be a sign of penile cancer. However, there are various other symptoms too like an unusual, bloody growth on the penis.

Hematospermia

Hematospermia is a medical condition when there is blood in the semen. Medical News Today suggests that the causes of it could include prostate infection, not having sex at all or an infection in the urethra.

Infections like UTI

Urinary Tract Infection or UTI can also lead to a bleeding penis in some cases. Some of the most common signs include pain during the passage of urine or pain in the pelvic region.

Prostatitis

When there is blood in the semen, it can also indicate that the prostate is swollen. Some of the common symptoms of prostatitis would be: unable to maintain an erection, experiencing pain when urinating, nausea, painful ejaculation and more.

Certain penile injuries or fractures may also require surgery or stitches. While it is always considered to be safe to rush to the doctor when one experiences a bleeding penis, not all conditions may require you to seek professional help. Sometimes, mild bleeding is a cause of a minor rash or a wound. However, if you have been bleeding from down there for quite a while now, it’s best to not avoid it and rather go visit your nearest doctor.

