Male Erogenous Zones: 5 Body Parts Other than His Penis You Can Stimulate to Arouse Your Man

Sex (Photo credits: Pixabay)

When it comes to sex, many people just go by the books and avoid trying out something new. This doesn't just make your sex mundane but also makes you lose interest. Let's talk about foreplay for starters. Many people do not go beyond the boob play for men and oral sex for both of them. There are so many erogenous zones that most people end up ignoring. Especially, when it comes to men, instead of directly jumping onto performing a blow job aka fellatio, you can really take it slow and explore other parts of the body. Here are some of the erogenous zones in a male body other than the penis. Perineal Massage: A Step-By-Step Guide To Massaging The Perineum For Men and Women.

Shoulders

Many men love it when their partner plays with their shoulders. Especially the upper shoulders the area that connects to the neck. You can kiss it or lick it to stimulate it. Perineum: How to Find and Stimulate This Hidden Erogenous Zone in Men and Women.

Behind The Ears

Not just for women but even men like their ears being teased. You can use your tongue to play with the area behind his ears. While doing that you can also whisper something dirty into his ears.

Nipples

Let's face the fact that not just women but men have sensitive nipples too. You can suck, lick and fondle his nipples with your tongue to start the foreplay right. Get him the mood but slowly teasing his nipples with your finger.

Testicles

Most people ignore the testicles while giving him a blow job. The testicles have a lot of nerve endings and hence are more sensitive than you think. Next time while you perform fellatio on him, play with his testicles as well.

Inner Thigh

Another erogenous zone people ignore is the inner thighs. They are sensitive to touch as well. Go ahead and use your imagination to explore the body part.