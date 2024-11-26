The 26/11 Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26, 2008, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by ten militants from the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attacks targeted high-profile locations in various locations in the city, and it resulted in 166 deaths and over 300 injuries. The terrorists infiltrated the city via the sea and unleashed terror that shook not only Mumbai and India but the entire world. The attackers carried out the attacks for nearly four days, with Indian commandos and security personnel fighting back tirelessly to neutralise the attacks. To observe 16 years of 26/11, netizens took to social media to honour the day. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: From Tukaram Omble To Hemant Karkare, Remembering Bravehearts Who Made Supreme Sacrifice While Fighting Pakistani Terrorists.

Many innocent civilians were killed, and many security forces lost their lives while fighting against the attacks. The attacks drew the wrath and condemnation of nations from across the globe. The 26/11 attacks led to significant changes in India’s counterterrorism measures. On this day, the nation remembers the unsung heroes of the tragedy, with many people taking to social media platforms to pay their tributes to those who sacrificed their lives to protect and help others. Netizens share 16 years of 26/11 messages and tributes and remember the heroes of the Mumbai attacks with heartfelt images and wallpapers. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: BJP, Congress, Politicians Pay Tributes To Martyrs and Victims of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack by Pakistani Terrorists That Shook Entire India.

Never Forgive,Never Forget 26/11 Mumbai Terrorist Attack, Taj Hotel The man who took 40 rounds of AK-47 from Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, but captured him alive. Om Shanti Tukaram Ombale Ji 🙏 Tukaram Ombale Ji is The Real Hero ❤️ A Big Salute to Him. 🫡#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/nll9cTWkXy — sumit 🇮🇳 (@sumit45678901) November 26, 2024

Tribute to the Hero's of 26/11 who laid down their lives saving Innocents in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Ny8dauJZCp — indian_paramilitary_forces (@RamboUpdates) November 26, 2024

🙏 Remembering the victims of the 26/11/2008 Terrorist Attacks in #Mumbai. A salute to the many brave ordinary citizens and security forces personnel, who saved lives and fought back against the terrorists.#2611Attack #NeverForget (Photos: 26/11 Mumbai Police Memorial, The… pic.twitter.com/CQc43uHi2k — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) November 25, 2024

On this day, we remember the innocent lives lost in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and honor the bravery of our heroes who stood against terror. We will never forget. We will never forgive. 🙏 #MumbaiAttacks #2611NeverForget pic.twitter.com/tLnlDyAB0U — Rahul Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Kumar_Secops) November 25, 2024

Our Heroes... The Heroes of 26/11 Mumbai attack who bravely fought the terrorists and sacrifice their life for us. We Salute You... #MumbaiTerrorAttack #Mumbai #26/11 #Salute #Soldiers pic.twitter.com/zeR4eS1n40 — Pravesh Gour (@praveshgr) November 26, 2024

Remembering the victims and heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Your courage and resilience will never be forgotten. #MumbaiAttacks pic.twitter.com/CTeswpvrM7 — Rudra (@rudrakarale7) November 25, 2024

This 26/11, let’s take a moment to honour the brave souls who fought selflessly to protect others. Their courage will forever inspire us. Let's remember the strength and resilience of a nation that stood united against terror.

