25 Masakali 2.0 Song Funny Memes and Tweets Will Make Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria Regret Featuring in This Recreation of AR Rahman’s Iconic Delhi-6 Song!

Masakali 2.0 Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

And there goes another classic down the drains. And the kachra of a song is called Masakali 2.0. Lockdown or no lockdown, one man who is hell-bent on ruining original songs is Tanishk Bagchi. Yes, netizens seem to be furious at the music composer after he released another 'recreation' (remix) of an iconic original song. And the latest 'victim' of Bagchi's love for remixing is that of AR Rahman's "Masakali" from the 2009 Bollywood film Delhi-6 starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. While the original composition featured Sonam dancing her way through the national capital city, the remix features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. And we pity these two gorgeous souls for being a part of this botched-up music single. Just look at the kind of reactions the song is receiving from all quarters. Here's a list of 25 Masakali 2.0 funny memes and tweets that would make you say 'Janta Sab Jaanta Hai'!

People have lost count of the number of old and classic songs guillotined in recent times. There is a serious dearth of creativity and talent. And it is well reflected by new-age composers who take the easy way out by rehashing old songs than coming up with a new composition. The formula of a song remix is too simple if not delectable. First, you need a classic (of course, you need a classic hit). The second step is to get a good-looking pair on board. Finally, distort the lyrics by adding mindless rap and the NEW SONG IS READY.

Watch Official Music Video for the Song “Masakali 2.0”

Sadly, Masakali 2.0 is so deadass boring that netizens are just not having it. Tanishk has been the flag-bearer of these sleep-inducing songs for a while. Come on, we survived "Mere Angne Mein", "Sheher Ki Ladki", "Muqabla", "Ek Toh Kum Zindagani" and so on. However, Masakali 2.0 is so tedious that words fail us. And that's where memes will come to our aid. These are not just memes for laughter but a real plea to people who are destroying songs as if there's no tomorrow. So, sit back enjoy these hilarious Masakali 2.0 memes while silently praying one does not have to go through such torture again.

1. Tanishk Bagchi Ab Bach Nahi Sakta!

When you have finally had enough of Tanishk Bagchi ruining the classic. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/mIFetyhQya — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) April 8, 2020

2. Y U DO THIS, T-Series

3. Mamta Ki Baat Sun Lo, T-Series

4. Genda Phool and GENDA FOOL

5. HAHHAAHAHAHHAHHHAHA

*after listening to tanishk bagchi’s remake*#Masakali2 Every music lover : pic.twitter.com/DtggZ2p1cj — rishika chimania (@ChimaniaRishika) April 8, 2020

6. Aise Kaise Karte Ho

7. Maaro, Maaro

8. Isse Badhiya Zeherwali Kheer Hi Khila Dete

9. 🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊

10. Kya Takleef Hai Iss Sajjan Ko Bhai

When I get to know that Tanishq Bagchi remade another song and ruined it. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/dtT9ILVdX0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 8, 2020

11. Calm Down, Calm Down Sonam and Abhishek

#Masakali2 After seeing siddharth malhotra' performance in 'Maasakali-2'... Abhishek bachchan to T-series : pic.twitter.com/tT01h2odm9 — RC SARCASM (@BrajenBora3) April 8, 2020

12. Every Single Time

13. We All Know That Person

14. 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐

15. 💩💩💩💩💩💩

* Standard reaction for every remix coming out from T-Series label * #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/pPWNqfGgXu — Aragorn (@aragorn_vd) April 8, 2020

16. Balidan Dena Hoga

17. Shortest Honest Music Review EVERRR

18. Stop This Murder RN!!

19. HAHHAHAHHAHAHAHHA

#Masakali2 #Masakali When T-Series and Tanishk Bagchi ruined another original song even in lockdown.....😐😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/Nz27gePtYA — Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) April 8, 2020

20. Series of Events

21. Poor 90s Songs

22. 😢😢😢😢😢😢

How to remake and destroy a beautiful masterpiece song?#Masakali2 Tanishk Bagchi: pic.twitter.com/D9CNIn53XQ — _AieRung_ (@rungaie) April 8, 2020

23. EVERYONE

24. Game Bajana Hoga Iska

25. Kuch Toh Khauf Karo Bhai

Wasn't it a joyride? Memes are like perfect ointment for the burn Masakali 2.0 gave us. On a serious note, we do feel bad for Sidharth and Tara, who looked great on the screen like always. They do share decent chemistry; something audiences cheered for while watching 2019 film Marjaavaan, the first time the duo collaborated. Even though you really want to root for the couple, everything else is just so bad that you give up. Say no to remixes, like really. PLEEEESSEEEEEE.