Comedian Agrima Joshua has been facing a lot of flak from people who are fashioning themselves as admirers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for an old standup routine of hers. A video of Agrima has been going viral where she was talking about the Rs 2500 crore worth statue of the Maratha king. Although she was trolling the claims on Quora about the statue (that it has solar panels etc), no where in the video, has she taken any digs at the king. However, that hasn't stopped Tweeple from slamming her, while Maharashtra Home Minister Minister Anil Deshmukh wants Mumbai Police to take action against her. Agrima Joshua, Stand-Up Comedian, Faces Online Wrath After Old Video of Her Cracking Jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Resurfaces (Watch Video).

Meanwhile certain haters of the comedian have gone ahead and posted videos where they are openly issuing rape threats against Agrima. Posting these videos on Twitter, many supporters of Agrima Joshua are asking the National Commission for Women and the Police department to take strong action against these miscreants. Some of them have even tagged Minister Anil Deshmukh in their tweets.

Primary among those are actresses Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, director Onir, comedians Kunal Kamra etc. They have tagged both Mumbai Police and the Gujarat Police (one of the person is from Vadodara, apparently). Rasbhari: From Sexualising a Kid to Being Soft Porn, 5 Accusations Against Swara Bhasker's Web-Series and Why They Don't Make Sense! (Spoiler Alert).

Check Out Their Tweets Below:

Swara Bhasker

Respected @AnilDeshmukhNCP sir 🙏🏽 Does a joke however offensive justify this kind of a public threat to a woman? This Shubham Mishra is issuing a public threat 2 rape & inciting others 2 do so. Clear offence under Section 503 IPC. Can u pls ask @MumbaiPolice 2 take action sir? 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lKyZrl0Ofq — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020

Richa Chadha

The impunity and fearlessness with which death/rape threats are issued for women in this country is surprising, not shocking! This is a country where infants aren't safe! Time to change all that. Tag employers, friends,family members of these rowdies plz. Hate has consequences https://t.co/XlKvDHcT4B — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 12, 2020

Onir

The National Commission for Women in India in their tweet have asked Gujarat Police to look into the video and take the necessary action against Shubham Mishra, the perpetrator in the video.

Keeping in line with #NCW's commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video.@kunalkamra88 @SaketGokhale https://t.co/6zfr6IEbyX — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 11, 2020

The Gujarat Police in their tweet to Onir's have told the Vadodara Police to look into the matter.

@Vadcitypolice Please take necessary action — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) July 12, 2020

Here's the video of the controversial joke that Agrima had made on the statue:

#AgrimaJoshua ❤️ The joke @Agrimonious said was about Quora and modi bhakts who believes in anything like "chip in 2000 rupee notes". There was nothing offensive in this. Agar iss joke ke liye inhe gaaliyan aur rape threats mil rahe hai,toh phir tum jese logo ka kuch ni ho sakta. pic.twitter.com/UWvl1mNdz3 — Aman (@du_against_obe) July 12, 2020

Agrima Joshua has taken down her video. But the fact that people issuing rape threats are seen as a minor offence over a joke on people making tall claims on a statue, says a lot of about the outrage culture of our system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).