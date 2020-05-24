Burj Khalifa Lights Up With ‘Eid Mubarak’ Message to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2020, Watch Mesmerising Video of World's Tallest Building in Dubai!

Burj Khalifa Glitters in Light Show With 'Eid Mubarak' Message (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @BurjKhalifa/ Twitter)

The joyous festival of Eid al-Fitr 2020 is here. Depending on the sighting of the moon, Muslims across the world will mark the end of Ramzan or Ramadan 2020 and welcome the Shawwal month of the Islamic calendar. Late on Friday night (May 22, 2020), the UAE’s moonsighting committee announced that the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, would fall on Sunday, marking the festival of Eid Al-Fitr 2020. On the occasion, the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with an elegant festive message: Eid Mubarak. The video just pushed the festive spirit among Muslims across the world, who were patiently waiting for the festival. The official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa uploaded the video showing the tallest building shining in lights, beaming with the words: Eid Mubarak. Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'Stay Home' Message Urging All People to be Indoors.

Burj Khalifa is popular to light up the building with supportive and festive messages, ever since it was inaugurated in 2010. The authorities never miss marking the special occasions, lighting up the building. And this year, when the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the Eid Mubarak 2020 message took on a special significance. The message was flashed in typically dramatic style and by the impressive structure. The video showed a glittering light show with the message Eid Mubarak. It could not have been any better. Eid Mubarak 2020 Calligraphy HD Images and Eid ul-Fitr Wishes: WhatsApp Status Video, GIFs, Messages Facebook Photos and Greetings of Eid al-Fitr.

Watch Video of Burj Khalifa Lightening Up With Eid Mubarak Message

نتمنى لكم عيداً مليئاً بالسعادة والبهجة أنتم وكل من تحبون! #برج_خليفة#BurjKhalifa wishes you and your loved ones a blessed Eid Al Fitr! pic.twitter.com/UJMTQwR6Cz — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) May 23, 2020

Families across Dubai are embracing a range of innovative ways to celebrate and mark the Eid Al-Fitr 2020, while following the government protocols, social distancing and staying at home. Eid 2020 celebrations will be different this year, across the world, but the significance grows stronger. We wish our readers, Eid Mubarak. Stay home, stay home and celebrate the festival virtually.