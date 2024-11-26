Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably seen the chill guy memes on social media. The ‘Just a Chill Guy’ character, also known as ‘My New Character', is a humanoid dog character created by digital artist Phillip Bankss in 2023, which is also when the character first made an appearance on social media platforms. Dressed in a full-sleeve grey sweater, blur jeans, and sneakers with a smirk on his face and hands tucked in his pockets, the character gives off a relaxed vibe. He has featured in many trending memes since last year, and unlike most memes that fade away after an event, the ‘just a chill guy memes’ have only gained traction. Just a Chill Guy Funny Memes: ‘My New Character’ Hilarious Jokes, Images, HD Wallpapers and Meme Templates Go Viral Online (View Posts).

The character is all about living the laid-back, carefree life and staying unbothered by the chaos of the world. Through him, the artist shares life advice and urges people to let go of stress and take life as it comes. So, who is the artist of the ‘chill guy’ character, and what is the cryptocurrency controversy and the viral meme copyright feud about? Scroll below to know all about it.

Who Is the ‘Just A Chill Guy’ Artist?

The Just a Chill Guy character was created by North Carolina-based digital artist Phillip Bankss. He has 60,000 followers on Instagram and over 20,000 followers on X (formerly called Twitter). The talented and creatively gifted artist often shares his artworks on his social media handles, and they often gain popularity online.

Chill Guy Cryptocurrency Controversy Explained

The chill guy is no longer just an internet sensation or part of viral memes; it has also made a huge impact on the cryptocurrency market. While netizens around the world enjoyed sharing the meme and making their own versions of it, it became a controversy when a new cryptocurrency coin was launched using the ‘chill guy’ as its token logo. The coin saw massive success, and it generated a huge turnover on the very first day itself. Since being made into a crypto token, the chill guy has now raked in an impressive USD 405 million.

Chill Guy Viral Memes and Copyright Feud Explained

The ‘Just a Chill Guy’ character became a part of many viral memes and was used by netizens and content creators around the world. The chill guy was even used by many prominent and public figures across the globe. However, the character was launched on a crypto coin and raked in millions, which promoted Phillip Bankss, the artist who created the viral meme, to announce that he would be claiming copyright for his character as he never authorised the use of his character and meme for such purposes. In addition, he added that he would take action against any for-profit organisations or institutions that planned to use the character without seeking his permission. View some of the viral ‘Just a Chill Guy’ memes below. ‘Just a Chill Guy’ Funny Meme Templates For Free Download Online: Hilarious Chill Guy Memes, Viral Posts, ‘My New Character’ Images and Jokes Rule the Internet.

Just a Chill Guy

When everything is confusing and falling apart but you remember you're just a chill guy that trusts in God. pic.twitter.com/uf9x8A06nc — Pharaoh👳🏾‍♂️👑 (@MrMekzy_) November 24, 2024

Chill Guy Who Likes Memes

when they tell you the Chill Guy meme is stupid, but youre just a Chill Guy who likes chill memes. pic.twitter.com/w1W21sXAbm — Don Vito (@alvitosj) November 22, 2024

Well!!

Okay this is the last chill guy meme I’m posting pic.twitter.com/GwTOOyMU18 — AndrewBinTwayi (@AndrewTwayi) November 20, 2024

My New Character Memes

When you re-watch The Office for the 100th time instead of starting a new show because you’re just a chill guy pic.twitter.com/zQFLFiSkby — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) November 21, 2024

So Chill!

Phillip Banks took to social media and, in a post, mentioned that he does not give permission to anyone to use his ‘chill guy’ character or any of his other artworks for any crypto-related things, nor does he affiliate with them or condone their actions.

Phillip Bankss Gives Clarification

just putting it out there, chill guy has been copyrighted. like, legally. I'll be issuing takedowns on for-profit related things over the next few days — philb (@PhillipBankss) November 21, 2024

Phillip Bankss Post

it's been awhile since the last time this happened, but since I've been getting messages through twitter, ig, and even through my ko-fi, I just want to be clear about this; I don't endorse or consent to my art being used to any crypto related things. please leave me alone. pic.twitter.com/cgQdmiUEF3 — philb (@PhillipBankss) November 17, 2024

This issue highlights a growing concern about copyright infringement, which has become increasingly common in today’s digital world. With the rise of social media and online platforms, it has become easier than ever to copy or misuse someone’s work for monetary or personal gain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).