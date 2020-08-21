It is time bid adieu to the "classic" Facebook, we've all been enjoying and make way for a brand new Facebook user-interface. Yes, the Mark Zukerberg owned social media giant Facebook will no longer feature the classic blue Facebook interface from September 1 only to replace it with a “New Facebook” which is said to have a more streamlined UI. For about a year we've been using the new look of Facebook.com that Mark Zuckerberg introduced in May. However, there was always an option to opt-out of the "New Facebook" and choose to go back to the classic Facebook! But you no longer will have that option from September 1 because Facebook.com will be using the new version as the default. New Facebook Rule Allows FB to Use Your Photos? Here's the Fact Check About the Viral Warning Post That Says Your Personal Data Will Become Public from Tomorrow.

Many are currently able to switch back to the "Classic Facebook" from the notification on the page and support pages but that will be pulled out from September. The classic old blue theme will no longer be available and Facebook's iconic shade of blue will be removed from the top navigation bar. Apart from that, an overhauled Groups tab will make it easier to find and keep up with communities as per relevance. "Our [old] website, which was designed for the old stuff that you would do on Facebook.com, didn’t really fit the new patterns that people were using their desktop for,” designers of the new interface had expressed in April. The new Facebook will come with dark mode sparing your corneas from being fried with the bright white light. Check out:

Facebook's 'NEW' look (Photo Credits: Facebook.com)

People are excited as the “New Facebook” promises more streamlined UI, on par with the transitioning UI norms and preferences amongst the users. Facebook has been notifying its users that from September 1, 2020, the old Facebook UI will be gone forever for users across the globe. If you haven't yet checked it out you can manually try the new Facebook UI on your computer through the account button as you click on the “Switch to new Facebook” option.

