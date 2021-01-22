David Warner has taken his love for Bollywood films to a new level. The Australian opening batsman has become quite popular on social media for mimicking and his personification of movie stars, mostly from Indian films. Warner often shares videos of him shaking leg to popular Bollywood tracks. Sometimes the Australian cricketer is joined by his wife and children in the videos and they together enjoy and entertain the fans. In his latest video, Warner appears as Salman Khan in the ‘Bhai Bhai’ music video. Warner hums and sings as he shakes a leg to the song. Triple H Lavishes Praises on Indian Cricket Team's Historic Test Series Triumph Over Australia, Calls Visitors’ Effort as ‘A WWE-Scripted Level of a Comeback’.

Adding a little twist to the video, Warner swaps his face with Salman Khan and appears to sing the song himself. The video is from Salman’s popular musical ‘Bhai Bhai’ which he sang and co-produced. The music video was released on Eid earlier this year. Warner captioned the video “tough one this one #whoami”. Take a look at the video. Kevin O’Brien Overwhelmed by His Childrens' Priceless Reaction After Spotting Him on TV During AFG vs IRE Live Match (Watch Video).

David Warner Turns Salman Khan in Viral Musical Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner was part of the Australia squad that suffered a 1-2 series defeat to India recently. Warner played only the final two Test match of the series but looked horribly out of form and not fully fit, The 34-year-old had suffered a groin injury while fielding in the second ODI match and was ruled out from the opening two Test matches of the series.

But with Australia succumbing to a defeat in Melbourne, Warner was hurried back into the playing XI. He could not save Australia from avoiding a defeat.

