Easter 2020 Funny Memes: Celebrate Easter Sunday at Home by Sharing These Hilarious Posts Instead of Going For Neighbourhood Egg Hunt This Year

Happy Easter! The holy Sunday Easter is here. The day for celebration and feasting is here. While Easter may look quite different this year with the church gatherings, neighbourhood egg hunts being cancelled, there is no reason for you to not be happy. There may not be celebratory meals with extended family and friends outdoors but the enthusiasm and fervour should not be dimmed! For those who want to attend the Church services can find a way to do it online and we can surely wish each other online a very happy Easter. If you wish to share a laugh on Easter, you can share Easter Sunday memes and jokes with your friends and family. Holy Week 2020 Wishes & Images: Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Photos, Greetings and Facebook Messages to Share Ahead of Easter Sunday.
Easter Sunday is celebrated mainly by the Christians community. On this day Jesus Christ's resurrection is celebrated. According to the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb where Jesus was buried and found it empty. The holiday falls on April 21 this year.
For those who do not know, Easter concludes the "Passion of Christ", which begins with a 40 days period of fasting – Lent and is concluded by the Holy Week. However, since you will not be able to go out to celebrate the day, you can surely send a few Easter wishes or funny memes to the people you love. If you are looking for some, check out some of the best Easter memes:
Easter may be celebrated differently this year but that doesn't mean that the spirits of this celebration are going to be any low. You can celebrate it at home, cook some amazing Easter brunch and stay safe at home.