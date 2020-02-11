Fact Check: Konark Sun Temple’s Exotic Carvings Replaced? ASI Responds to Twitter Users Claim of Historic Sculptures Restored With Plain Stones

Konark Sun Temple (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bhubaneshwar, February 11: A controversy was created on Twitter after some users pointed out that stone carvings in Odisha's Konark Sun Temple has been destroyed after a lengthy process of restoration. Twitter users shared a then and now picture of Konark temple showing erotic sculptures replaced with plain slabs. After the post went viral, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued a clarification and said that the viral tweet was "false and misleading". Tirupati Balaji Temple Announces Rs 100 Crore Donation For Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Here's a Fact-Check.

Sharing two comparative photos, a Twitter user said, "Kalapahad's soul must be satisfied today. We did it. We fulfilled his dream of breaking Konark." Another user tweeted, "Under pretext of restoration all the erotic sculptures of Sun Konark temple has been reportedly disfigured." 'TikTok Prohibited Here' Notices Put Up in Golden Temple After Videos Shot Inside Sri Harmandir Sahib, Committee Appeals Devotees to Refrain From Such Activities.

Tweets Claiming Stone Cravings at Konark Temple Replaced with Plane Stones:

Kalapahad's soul must be satisfied today. We did it. We fulfilled his dream of breaking Konark. Konark Then Konark Now pic.twitter.com/2LopABCGWS — Anushka S. (@ANaayak_) February 10, 2020

Mind numbingly shocking if true. Under pretext of restoration all the erotic sculptures of Sun Konark temple has been reportedly disfigured. Reason provided: School kids come here so it's not appropriate for them. 😤🙄 Before and Now Read complete thread.@ASIGoI is this true? pic.twitter.com/hyimX82y5C — Prasad Kulkarni (@prasadk2k) February 10, 2020

Visit this architectural marvel before all its sculptures are replaced with plain sand stones #Konark (3/4) pic.twitter.com/ITAkr4wPGr — Diana Sahu (@dianasahu_tnie) March 19, 2019

After the post went viral, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) rejected the claim and called it "false and misleading". "The 2 images shown in the tweet are from different locations. The image with sculptures is from Natya Mandapa while the plain stones images are from the plinth of Jagmohana (the main temple)," it wrote.

"The plain stone work shown in the image was done in mid1980s. ASI used plain stone only wherein there was no evidence left & as per ASI’s the then archaeological policy only such portions were filled with plain stones. ASI would like to confirm that no sculpture has been replaced," the organisation wrote.

