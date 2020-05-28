Fact Check: Old Photo of Woman Lying on Ground Misleadingly Shared As of Migrant Worker, PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

Post Going Viral on Social Media (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 28: Since the novel coronavirus pandemic, several false information are doing rounds on social media, especially on Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter. Recently, an image of a woman is widely shared on social media. The image shows a sick woman lying on the ground claiming to depict the fate of migrants during the COVID-19 lockdown. Fact Check: Old Photo of Woman Cycling With Baby Tied to Her Back Misleadingly Shared As Of Migrant Worker, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post.

The picture was shared by Congress leader Archana Dalmia with a caption: "Does the life has become inexpensive. I appeal to every mother in the world to see this picture. It is not from a film but of the migrant crisis. BJP please wake up" Government to Drop Money From Helicopters in Every Town and Village in India? PIB Debunks FAKE News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

However dismissing the claim, Press Information Bureau of India said that picture circulating on social media is old and is being shared out of context. PIB Fact Check people to be beware of such false claim

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Claim: A video of a woman lying on the ground is being circulated in the context of migrant situation during the #Covid19.#PIBFactCheck: Incorrect. This is an old video and is being shared out of context. Beware of such false claims. pic.twitter.com/b6uvQR12Rt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 28, 2020

