You Can’t Take COVID-19 Vaccine During Periods? Fake WhatsApp Forward Links Risk in Taking Vaccination While Menstruating, Know the Truth

We are in the middle of a pandemic, and there is still much to learn about the coronavirus, while at the same time continuing with the vaccine rollout efforts. In these difficult times, the medical myths and misinformation increased the challenge, posing a threat in the digital age. Ever since India began its vaccine rollouts, many fake claims went viral on the internet creating chaos and panic among citizens. As the county is ready to begin its second phase of vaccination, another message has created tension among those who menstruate. Can you not take the COVID-19 vaccine during periods? Several WhatsApp forwards, and social media images circulated online linking risk for those who take COVID-19 vaccination while menstruating. The unverified claim caused worry among women, who may now rethink whether or not or when to take the vaccination. If you received the WhatsApp forward as a ‘warning’ too, know that it is fake. Here’s the truth behind the false claim surfacing on social media platforms.

Several users took to social media after receiving a WhatsApp forward which claimed that it is risky to take the COVID-19 vaccine around your periods. A part of an image being circulated online reads, “For girls, it’s very important to check periods and take the vaccination. Don’t take the vaccine before and after 5 days of your periods because immunity will be very less during periods. Dosage of vaccine first decrease immunity later it builds immunity so, there is a high risk of attack for one who vaccinated during periods, (sic.).”

Here's the Fake WhatsApp Forward!

Sir is this message true? I received from whatsapp forward pic.twitter.com/X29GqwCfxS — arpit biswal (@biswal_arpit) April 23, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine can come with many side effects like fever, chills, and it is only natural to wonder if it can temporarily influence other aspects of your health, like your menstrual cycle. In terms of how the vaccine may affect menstruation in general, some women in other countries, who took the vaccine, have taken to social media to talk about how they had experienced heavier-than-normal periods, post the vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Causes Changes in Menstruating

A colleague told me she has heard from others that their periods were heavy post-vax. I'm curious whether other menstruators have noticed changes too? I'm a week and a half out from dose 1 of Moderna, got my period maybe a day or so early, and am gushing like I'm in my 20s again. — Dr. Kate Clancy 🏳️‍🌈 (@KateClancy) February 24, 2021

But there is no reason not to get vaccinated when you have your period. As of now, no official medical data lists being on your period as a reason to put off the vaccine. Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia took to Twitter to call out the fake WhatsApp forward. He tweeted, “A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please.”

Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia's Tweet:

A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

It's a Rumour!

These rumours are engineered to prevent women from having early vaccine access and to foster vaccine hesitancy. Don’t fall for it. TAKE THE VACCINE. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

PCOS Club India also took to Instagram to address the issue, asking followers to not fall prey to the fake claim, and take the vaccine instead.

PCOS Club India Asks Followers to Believe the False Claim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India’s 1st PCOS Community (@pcosclubindia)

As of now, there are no data available that suggest any claim regarding the effect on menstruation due to COVID-19 vaccines. The menstrual cycle is believed to be dynamic and may respond to several small changes taking place in our daily life. Stress, diet, sleep case, and others may cause the menstrual cycle to go off track at times. Taking these factors into consideration, witnessing any change in the flow after the vaccine won’t be unusual. So, go ahead, and take the vaccine as soon as it is possible, and don’t fall prey to such fake claims which only aim to create panic.

Fact check

Claim : You cannot take COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation. Conclusion : There are no data available to support the claim of COVID-19 vaccine with changes in menstruation. No official medical data lists being on your period as a reason to put off the vaccine. Full of Trash Clean

